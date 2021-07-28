Remedy Rule falls short of 200 fly final in Tokyo Olympics

REMEDY Rule fell short of the women’s 200-meter butterfly final in the Tokyo Olympic Games, finishing 15th out of the 16 swimmers during the semifinal round.

The 24-year-old Rule finished last in the second semifinal, clocking 2:12.89 in her final event of her Olympic campaign in Tokyo.

Rule’s time was better than Julimar Avila Mancia of Honduras, who placed last out of the 16 swimmers with a time of 2:16.38.

Zhang Yu Fei of China topped the semifinals with a time of 2:04.89. She will be going up against Hali Flickinger of the US, Regan Smith of Hungary, Yu Liyan of China, Brianna Throssell of Australia, Svetlana Chimrova of Russian Olympic Committee, and Alys Margaret Thomas of Great Britain in the final.

The Olympic campaign ends for Rule, who finished 25th among 33 swimmers in the women’s 100-meter butterfly.

