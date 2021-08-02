A NEW house and lot awaits each Filipino athlete who will win gold medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Century Properties Group offered the additional reward as incentive to the remaining Philippine bets still vying for glory exactly a week before the quadrennial meet officially comes to a close.

The real estate firm earlier awarded a house and lot worth P4 million to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz after her phenomenal triumph in the women's 55-kg class that ended the country's 97 years of waiting for a first ever Olympic gold.

Century Properties Executive Chairman Jose Antonio made the pledge consistent to the company's goal of honoring Filipino athletes for bringing pride and glory to the country.

Hidilyn Diaz PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"Hopefully, other members of the Philippine team will try their best to get another gold medal," said Antonio in a video message sent to SPIN.ph

"And if it happens, I am committed and our company is committed to award you also with our house and lot products that we would like to share with you and of course, to the many athletes behind the Philippine team in the Tokyo Olympics."

A number of Filipino athletes are still in contention in the final week of the most challenging staging of the Olympiad and they include boxers Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial, and Carlo Paalam, golfers Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, gymnast Carlos Yulo, and pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

