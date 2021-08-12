THE Philippine Sports Commission is targeting to give the cash incentives of the coaches of the four medalists in the Olympics next week.

The coaches of Olympic medalists, according to Republic Act 10699 or the Sports Benefits and Incentives Act of 2001, are entitled to receive the equivalent of 50 percent of the athletes' cash incentives for gold, silver, and bronze. If there are more than one coach, the incentives will be divided among themselves.

Hence, the coaches of gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz are entitled to P5 million, the coaches of silver medalists Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, P2.5 million, and the coaches of bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, P1 million.

“The target date is August 16,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

The PSC board recently approved an additional allowance of $5,000 (about P250,000) to all 19 Filipino athletes and their coaches in the Olympics in recognition of their showing in Tokyo.

The Philippines placed 50th in the final medal table with a 1-2-1 gold-silver-bronze output.

Diaz ended the Philippines' 97-year long wait for gold in Olympic competition when she topped the weightlifting women's 55 kg category.

