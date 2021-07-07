POC to reveal two PH flagbearers in Tokyo Olympics

THE two flagbearers of the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics will be known on Thursday.

The Philippine Olympic Committee is set to make that much-awaited announcement during a virtual press conference slated at 4 p.m.

Apart from winning a medal, carrying the flag in the parade of nations is one of the most memorable moments of an athlete’s career. For the first time, there will be two flag bearers – one male and one female – during the opening ceremony of the Olympics set July 23 as the International Olympic Committee pushes for gender equality.

As proof of its importance, among the high-profile athletes that were flag-bearers in the Olympics include superstars Michael Phelps of the United States, Usain Bolt of Jamaica, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Yao Ming of China, Dirk Nowitzki of Germany.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limited participation during the parade.

“Six officials lang ang iaallow plus the flag bearers,” said POC president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino on Wednesday.

A virtual press conference was held on Wednesday to announce the official outfitter of the Philippine delegation but Tolentino dodged questions in relation to who will carry the flag.

“May surprise ng konti,” said Tolentino.

Carlos Yulo out as flag-bearer

While there is still a mystery on who will carry the flag, what’s already sure is that Caloy Yulo will not carry the flag of the Philippines in the opening ceremony.

The Gymnastics Association of the Philippines scratched Yulo out of consideration as the country’s flag-bearer as he will be competing the following day in the first day of the gymnastics competitions.

The late table tennis athlete Ian Lariba was the Philippines’ flag bearer in the 2016 Olympics.

