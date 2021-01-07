Pinoy Olympic aspirants undergo orientation ahead of ‘bubble training’

TOKYO Olympics aspirants and their teammates from national teams of boxing, taekwondo and karate were given a virtual orientation by the Philippine Sports Commission on Thursday on safety protocols set for the bubble training at Inspire Sports Academy.

PSC urges everyone to restrict movement 14 days before entry, and restricted interactions seven days prior to their entry in the bubble facility

“We called for this meeting to emphasize the safety protocols you will be needing for this Olympic training bubble. I am confident that we can all adjust to this, but know that your safety is paramount to the PSC,” said PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, who along with Chef de Mission Nonong Araneta led the online briefing.

“I just want to reiterate that your safety is paramount in this bubble training. I wish all of you the best for your qualifiers so that we can bring more glory to Philippine sports,” said Araneta.

Protocols set by the agency’s Medical Scientific Athletes Services (MSAS) unit will be observed by the 46 athletes and coaches inside the bubble facility in Calamba, Laguna this month.

“Athletes will undergo a series of RT-PCR testing. Prior to entry, upon entry, and several tests during the bubble training,” said Dr. Randy Molo, MSAS unit head.

Delegates will be subjected to another round of RT-PCR tests inside the facility.

Results are to be relayed by the COVID Enforcement Team, headed by MSAS’ Dr. Janis de Vera. “Athletes and coaches will be billeted in single and double occupancy rooms, with pick-and-go scheme in food distribution all throughout the bubble,” said de Vera.

Philippine Sports Institute National Training Director Marc Velasco added that the MSAS Medical Unit, Rehabilitation Unit, Strength and Conditioning Unit, Sport Massage Unit, Sports Physiology, Sports Nutrition and Sports Psychology Unit will be available to serve the Olympic hopefuls via live and virtual consultations.

“Our boxing team is scheduled to arrive on Jan. 15, with the taekwondo and karate teams on Jan. 16 and 17, respectively. All travel orders are also being arranged by the agency,” added Velasco.

Inspire Sports Academy Head of Sales JM Pilares and his team were also present in the meeting and briefed the national athletes on house rules and available amenities.

The IATF on Dec. 15 approved the recommendation for the resumption of training for the national team qualifying for Tokyo Olympics.