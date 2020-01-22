THE Alliance of Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) has made an appeal for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to seriously consider moving the Boxing Olympic Qualifying event to the Philippines in the light of the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain in the Chinese province of Wuhan.

Picson wrote the IOC about the matter and is fully backed by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) under president Bambol Tolentino.

ABAP is also requesting the tournament to be moved at a later date if the hosting would be awarded to the country.

The meet is originally slated Feb. 3 to 14, with the Philippine boxing team scheduled to leave on January 31.

Picson mentioned Subic, Cebu, Palawan and the PICC as possible venues for the qualifier.

He added the newly renovated Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Ninoy Aquino Stadium, and the Philsports Arena could likewise hold the event.

The PICC served as the venue of the boxing competitions of the recent 30th Southeast Asian Games.