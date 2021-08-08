Philippines finishes 50th in 2020 Tokyo Olympics medal tally

THE Philippines finished 50th overall in the medal tally of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which finally came to a close on Sunday at the National Stadium.

From 69th in the Rio De Janeiro Olympics five years ago, the Philippines made a big jump thanks to a 19-person squad.

It shared the spot with Slovakia in the Games that was ruled by US, which had a 39-41-33 gold-silver-bronze tally.

The Filipino athletes came up with one gold, two silvers, and one bronze medals, which also ended up as the best Southeast Asian haul in the Games.

Hidilyn Diaz led the charge as it gave the country its first gold in 97 years in weightlifting with boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam capturing the silver, and Eumir Marcial the bronze.

Petecio carried the Philippine flag during the closing ceremony.

Indonesia placed 55th with a 1-1-3 haul, followed by Thailand at 59th with 1-0-1, and Malaysia at 74th with 0-1-1.

The Philippine delegation is set to return to Manila on Monday.

China placed a close second with 38-32-18. Host Japan finished third with 27 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze medals, while Great Britain had a tally of 22-21-22 for fourth spot.

The Russian Olympic Committee took the fifth spot with 20-28-23.

