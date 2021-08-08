Philippines defies pre-Tokyo predictions in best Olympic showing ever

BEST Olympics ever, indeed.

Team Philippines truly exceeded expectations as it ended its 2020 Tokyo Olympics campaign with a gold, two silvers, and a bronze medal -- the biggest medal haul in the country's 97-year participation in the quadrennial showpiece.

A proof to that is how the Filipinos defied the odds and recorded better outcomes from what was projected.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivered the country's first ever gold medal in the women's 55 kg category.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio in women's featherweight and Carlo Paalam in men's flyweight copped silver medals, while Eumir Marcial came home with the bronze in the men's middleweight division.

In its pre-Olympic predictions, the Associated Press had the country finishing with one gold and two bronze medals.

The wire service had Marcial coming away with the gold, although it should be noted the article came before the boxing draw was released.

AP also had Diaz and Petecio each winning bronze medals in their respective fields.

FiveThirtyEight only had the Philippines winning one medal in its projections, which meant that with all of the competitions over, the country won three medals above what was predicted.

BEST Sports was more spot on as it correctly projected four medals going the Philippines' way.

However, the only correct medalist it had was Marcial taking home the bronze medal in the men's middleweight category.

The prediction site had Caloy Yulo topping the floor exercise. But unfortunately, the Leveriza-born gymnast failed to advance to the final of his pet event, yet still registered a strong fourth place finish in vault.

Hidilyn Diaz

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

It also had Petecio taking home the gold in the women's featherweight division over Liudmila Vorontsova of the Russian Olympic Committee in the final, while also predicting that Diaz will only settle for silver against China's Liao Qiuyun.

Those predictions, however, are old news now.

The Philippines ended up tied with Slovakia for 50th place in the medal table as both nations finished with the same 1-2-1 medal haul, with 93 nations coming away with at least a bronze medal in this edition of the Olympiad.

Here's hoping Filipino athletes build on this performance and wish that more hardwares, preferably gold, come the Philippines' way once the 2024 Paris Olympics roll on.

