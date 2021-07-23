LOOK: Eight-man Philippine contingent takes part in opening ceremony

TOKYO - Philippine pride soared on Friday as two athletes and six officials representing the hope and dreams of a nation that has been waiting for almost a century for a gold medal took part in the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

Resplendent in their barong tagalogs, six officials led by chef de mission Nonong Araneta waved miniature flags behind flagbearers Eumir Marcial and Kiyomi Watanabe as they marched into view in a 68,000-capacity National Stadium that didn't have a single fan, neither local nor foreign.

Emerging from the tunnel 149th just behind East Timor and Fiji based on the order dictated by the first letter of the nations' names in the Japanese alphabet, the Filipinos marched proudly as orchestra music carrying familiar notes from Japanese-made video games like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and NieR blared in the background.

The loud, festive music served more than one purpose, drowning out the noise from protesters gathered outside the stadium who until the zero hour still can't fathom their government staging the Olympics amid a deadly pandemic that remained uncontained in almost every part of the world.

Inside, the Philippine representatives, like most of the delegates from 205 countries gathered in this quadrennial conclave, were oblivious to what was happening outside as they savored what International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach hailed as a 'moment of hope' amid the worldwide gloom.

The highlight of the hours-long show were drones forming a giant earth that played out while an array of singers, including John Legend and Keith Urban, sang Imagine, the song which John Lennon and Yoko Ono wrote 50 years ago.

The show ended with tennis star Naomi Osaka lighting the ceremonial cauldron to cap the final journey of the Olympic flame from Greece, a tumultuous one to say the least given the call to cancel the Games hosting altogether.

The lap inside the stadium also saw Japanese baseball legends Sadaharu Oh, Shigeo Nagashima and Hideki Matsui as well as a doctor, a nurse and a group of students running the final legs before the torch was handed to Osaka.

