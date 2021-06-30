OFFICIALS of the Philippine Olympians Association (POA) see a gold medal for the country in this year’s Tokyo Olympics.

The POA did not mention a gold medal favorite, but said it is excited with the prospects of the delegation bound for Tokyo with 17 athletes seeing action in the Games that was postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hidilyn Diaz, who captured the silver medal in the 2016 Olympics, is among the top gold medal hopefuls for the Philippines in Tokyo. Caloy Yulo of gymnastics, Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial of boxing, EJ Obiena of athletics, and Yuka Saso of golf are also tipped to be contenders based on their credentials recently.

Carlo Paalam and Irish Magno (boxing) also qualified, along with Cris Nievarez (rowing), Kurt Barbosa (taekwondo), and golfers Juvic Pagunsan and Bianca Pagdanganan.

Kiyomi Watanabe (judo) is also seeing action in Tokyo, along with Elreen Ando (weightlifting), Jayson Valdez (shooting), Margielyn Didal (skating), and Kristina Knott (athletics).

“I truly believe that with all the Olympians going to Tokyo, we can strike something this year especially with what everyone has gone through, almost a cancellation of the Games, it’s difficult,” said POA treasurer Stephen Fernandez during the launch of the group’s website on Wednesday.

“But we know that our athletes did their best to endure this pandemic and continue with their training. That in itself is a triumph to quality. Definitely, I look forward that the Philippines will strike gold and more medals will be won by our Olympians going to Tokyo this July,” said Fernandez, who won a bronze medal in taekwondo during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Formed in June 2002, the POA represents all Filipino athletes who competed in the Olympics. It is affiliated with the World Olympians Association, which is recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the representative of all Olympians worldwide.

Philippine Olympians see better odds

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Akiko Thomson-Guevara, who competed in three Olympic Games in swimming, is currently the president of the POA with Rafael Hechanova, a member of the basketball team in the 1956 Helsinki Olympics and the oldest living Philippine Olympian at 93 years old, serving as chairman.

POA board member Amparo ‘Weena’ Lim is also optimistic that the Philippines will win a gold medal in the Olympics, with the athletes getting another year to prepare due to the postponement.

“This is one of the biggest contingent that we have for the Olympics. This time, we now have 17. A lot of gold medal hopefuls. With the delay of one year, you know how Filipinos are resilient and we’ve made use of this time to prepare more and be ready for these Games. I’m sure, they are all excited and eager,” said Lim, a former badminton national team player who saw action in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

“Our hearts and our prayers are with them. We are all aspiring and praying for that elusive gold. I think this time, we might just make it,” said Lim.

