THERE’S no Christmas break for the Philippine national boxing team even after their successful campaign in the Southeast Asian Games.

Social media posts by national boxers showed that members of the boxing team as well as their coaches continued on with their regular training on Christmas eve.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap) secretary general Ed Picson said the national boxers are early in their preparations for the Asia and Oceania Olympic qualifying to be held Feb. 3 to 12 in Wuhan, China.

Continue reading below ↓

Picson said the team agreed to train just week after their campaign in the SEA Games.

“Wala na kaming Christmas break dahil may pinaghahandaan na mas mabigat na tournament, ‘yung Olympic qualifying tournament,” said Picson in an interview by Peter Lucas over Radyo Pilipinas 2. “Nag-usap kaming mga coaches, okay naman sila na walang Christmas break, walang uwian sa probinsya, pero kahit papaano, magse-celebrate pa rin ng Christmas at New Year pero pagkatapos nun, balik sa gym,” said Picson.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Philippine team was fresh from a haul of seven gold medals in the 2019 SEA Games to win the overall crown in the sport.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Leading the gold medal winners were Eumir Marcial, who scored a first-round knockout in his gold medal match in the middleweight class.

Also winning gold in the SEA Games were world champion Nesthy Petecio, Josie Gabuco, Carlo Paalam, Rogen Ladon, Charly Suarez, and James Palicte.

Aside from the Asia and Oceania qualifying, Filipino boxers can still make it to the Olympics through the tougher World Olympic Qualifying Tournament on May 13 to 24 in Paris, France.