Philippine athletes settling down in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

THE Philippine delegation at the Tokyo Olympics is beginning to settle down days before the opening ceremonies on Friday.

Among those that have started training in Tokyo were rower Cris Nievarez and swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule, who trained at the Sea Forest Waterway and Tokyo Aquatics Center, respectively.

The Philippine Olympians have also spent some time together inside the Olympic Village with Rio silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz taking selfies with gymnasts Caloy Yulo, and boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Irish Magno, and fellow weightlifter Elreen Ando.

Pinoys gear up for Olympics

Taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa also posted a groufie with the Philippine boxing team inside the Athletes’ Village on his IG Story.

Skateboarder Margielyn Didal has also arrived in Tokyo from Los Angeles.

Other Filipino athletes are also set to arrive in Tokyo in the days leading up to the opening ceremony which will see Marcial and Kiyomi Watanabe carrying the flag in the parade.

