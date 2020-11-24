PH sports officials seek bubble setup for Tokyo Olympics training

PHILIPPINE sports officials are pushing for athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics next year to train under a bubble set-up to jumpstart their preparations.

Chef de mission Mariano Araneta said they are already seeking for clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force in order for the preparations to start amidst the pandemic.

“We are pushing them to already allow the Olympians to train in a bubble,” said Araneta, who has been closely coordinating with Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission officials for the country's preparation in the Tokyo 2020 campaign.

SPIN.ph learned that the Inspire Academy in Calamba is one of the training sites that are being considered to be used as the bubble venue.

Athletes also vying to qualify in the Olympics will also be housed in the same bubble, SPIN also learned.

The facility is no stranger to a bubble set-up, having been the home of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league during its shortened competition earlier this month.

The Gilas Pilipinas also trained at the world-class facility owned by National University in their preparation for the upcoming Fiba Asia Cup qualifying window in Bahrain this week.

The bubble will jumpstart the country’s preparation for the Olympics that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even the Olympics itself was postponed due to the global health crisis with Tokyo 2020 now to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The Games was originally slated July 24 to August 9 this year.

So far, Caloy Yulo of gymnastics, EJ Obiena of athletics, Eumir Marcial of boxing, and Irish Magno of boxing are the Philippine athletes who have officially booked slots in Tokyo.