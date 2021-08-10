THE four Filipino medalists in the Tokyo Olympics are hoping weightlifting and boxing will be included in collegiate leagues someday to encourage the youth to take up these sports while also getting the opportunity to excel in academics and graduate.

Hidilyn Diaz, Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam said their sports should be included in college leagues to produce more Filipino talents following the success of the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Philippines captured one gold, two silver, and one bronze medals in the most successful campaign of the country in the Olympics.

“Talagang ‘yung sports, nag-unite tayo lahat. Sana makita po natin na ‘yung mga medalist natin, boxing at weightlifting. Wala pong boxing at weightlifting sa UAAP and NCAA. Sana ma-consider natin na ipasok,” said Diaz, the first-ever Olympic gold medalist for the Philippines, during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

Diaz is enrolled at College of St. Saint Benilde and she intends to finish her studies which she wasn’t able to get an opportunity to do early in her life due to her rigorous training.

Marcial also made the call for boxing to be included in the collegiate leagues, as he was once torn between boxing and studies before he eventually decided to take up a career as a fighter.

“’Yung iba kasi tulad ko, gusto ko mag-aral ng college pero hindi ako makapag-aral kasi nag-focus ako sa boxing. Kung maron na sa school na boxing, may tournament kayo, nasasabay pa ‘yung aral tsaka boxing. Mas makaka-produce tayo ng magagaling na boksingero,” Marcial said.

Marcial, who captured the bronze medal in Tokyo, said there are a lot of boxers who has similar experiences where they opted not to study anymore due to the unavailability of scholarships for them.

Marcial said having an opportunity to study while taking up sports will also give boxers more opportunities outside sports.

“Marami pong boksingero na magagaling pero gusto din nila mag-aral. Nag-didivide ‘yung decision nila. Tinitignan nila kung saan sila magiging successful. Kung sa mga schools natin, sa university natin, may boxing, may tournament, masasabay nila ‘yung kurso nila. At the same time, mapapakita nila kung may talent sila sa boxing. And then, pag nakitaan natin, ‘yung mga NSAs na natin ang magdidiscover sa kanila, tapos naka-graduate pa sila, nakapag-aral pa sila,” said Marcial.

Olympic medalists Hidilyn Diaz, Nesthey Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial hope young athletes in their sports also get a shot at higher education.

PHOTO: AP

“Sana mapasok ‘yung boxing sa mga NCAA, pati women’s para ma-inspire din ‘yung ibang atleta na boksingero na mag-aral,” Marcial said.

Petecio and Paalam also hope the success of Team Philippines will also open the eyes of academic institutions to offer scholarships to weightlifters and boxers.

“Halos pili lang ‘yung mga schools at universities na nagbibigay ng scholarship sa boxing. Sana ‘yung iba rin pong universities, mag-open din sila,” said Petecio, silver medalist in the Olympics.

“Ineencourage ko ‘yung mga paaralan para din po makilala po (ang mga boxers) katulad ng sabi ni Kuya Marcial. Marami rin pong boxer na nag-aaral din po at sana makapasok sa mga ganyan para makilala po. Hindi kami naeexpose,” said Paalam.

