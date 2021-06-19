Pau Gasol headlines Spain's 18-man Olympic pool

PAU Gasol marks his return to the Spanish national team as he leads the 18-man pool for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 40-year-old center, who is fresh from winning the 2020-21 Liga ACB title with FC Barcelona Basquet, will be seeking to claim his first gold medal after settling for silver in Beijing 2008 and London 2012, and a bronze in Rio 2016.

PHOTO: FC Barcelona Basket Facebook page

He will be reunited with his brother Marc of the Los Angeles Lakers as eight members of the 2019 Fiba World Cup champion team have been called up by coach Sergio Scariolo.

Leading the list are Ricky Rubio of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Willy Hernangomez of the New Orleans Pelicans, Juancho Hernangomez of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Real Madrid's Sergio Llull and Rudy Fernandez, and FC Barcelona's Victor Claver and Pierre Oriola.

Also returning to the Spanish national team are point guard Sergio Rodriguez of Olimpia Milano and swingman Alex Abrines of FC Barcelona.

Spain has also invited young guns Usman Garuba and Sergi Martinez, and Chiba Jets center Sebas Saiz.

Rounding out the pool are Alberto Abalde and Carlos Alocen of Real Madrid, Dario Brizuela of Unicaja Malaga, and Xabi Lopez-Arostegui of Divina Seguros Joventut.

Spain is set for a training camp in Las Vegas later this month, with the United States among its scheduled exhibition game opponents.

The Spanish side is placed in Group C where it will play Argentina, hosts Japan, and the winner of the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania.

