Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Aug 4
    Olympics

    Tokyo Olympians elect Pau Gasol to IOC Athletes’ Commission

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    Pau Gasol
    PHOTO: AP

    NBA veteran Paul Gasol has been voted by his fellow Tokyo Games athletes to represent them as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

    The IOC says Gasol got the most votes among 30 candidates for four vacant seats on the Olympic body. The results were announced the day after Gasol and Spain lost in the quarterfinals to the United States.

    Gasol will be an IOC member for seven years through the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, where he won two NBA titles with the Lakers.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓

      The three-time Olympic medalist got 1,888 votes of more than 6,800 cast by athletes at Tokyo.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      The other new members are cyclist Maja Martyna Wloszczowska of Poland, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini and Japan’s Yuki Ota, from IOC president Thomas Bach’s sport of fencing.

      The losing candidates include Danka Bartekova, the Slovakian shooter who has been an IOC member since 2012, men’s high jump gold medalist Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, and Australian swimmer Cate Campbell who won two relay gold medals in Tokyo.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again