P30M bonanza awaits Olympic gold medalist as Ang matches MVP's P10M offer

RAMON Ang has committed lucrative incentives for Filipino athletes who will win medals in the Tokyo Olympics.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino bared during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that Ang will hand out P10 million for a gold medal, P5 million for silver, and P2 million for bronze.

Ang equaled the amount committed by the MVP Sports Foundation of Manny V. Pangilinan as well as government incentives based on Republic Act 10699.

With the latest development, gold medalist will now receive a total of P30 million for gold, P15 million for silver, and P6 million for bronze.

“I officially announce na nagpapasalamat din ako kay Mr. Ramon Ang ng San Miguel na nag-commit na rin ng same amount as MVP group,” said Tolentino.

