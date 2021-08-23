Onyok receives P500k, Order of Lapu Lapu for Olympic silver medal

MANSUETO "Onyok" Velasco formally received the P500,000 from the Office of the President along with the Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Kamagi for his silver medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Velasco paid a courtesy call at Malacañang Palace with President Duterte where he formally awarded the incentives from the government to the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist.

Velasco received the order of merit for his service to the country where he became the second silver medalist from the Philippines in the Olympics.

Long overdue for Onyok

The blessings continue to pour for Velasco 25 years after the silver medal finish in Atlanta that was marred by broken promises of incentives from different quarters.

Aside from the cash incentive from the Office of the President, Velasco was also rewarded recently with P100,000 and a store from Chooks-to-Go.

On the same day, silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial in the Tokyo Olympics were also given the Order of Lapu-Lapu, Rank of Kamagi.

In the same event, Malacañang also feted the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee for their contributions to the campaign in the Tokyo Olympics.

