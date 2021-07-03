WHAT'S NEW

Iran is back in the Olympic field for just the second time since 1948 and Japan, which got in automatically as the host nation, will play for the first time since 1976.

Gregg Popovich takes over as US coach, after Mike Krzyzewski's run of three consecutive gold medals.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO

The US won its third consecutive gold medal and pushed its Olympic winning streak to 25 games.

Serbia went only 4-4 in Olympic basketball play but won the silver, and Spain topped Argentina in a one-point game for the bronze.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TEAMS THAT QUALIFIED

United States, Australia, Spain, France, Japan, Nigeria, Iran, Argentina. Four more spots to be awarded July 4.

TOKYO EXPECTATIONS

With top NBA players like Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker and more, the Americans have to be the favorite for gold once again.

But the US finished only seventh at the Basketball World Cup two years ago, albeit with a much different roster.

Continue reading below ↓

Australia is desperate for a breakthrough medal, France has high medal hopes and Spain is the reigning World Cup champion.

PHOTO: AP



Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ATHLETES TO WATCH IN OLYMPIC BASKETBALL

Durant is seeking a third gold medal.

Rudy Gobert (France), Beal and Lillard were All-NBA players this season (and a first-team All-NBA pick, Luka Doncic, will also be there if Slovenia qualifies).

Continue reading below ↓

GOLD MEDAL MOMENTS

The gold- and bronze-medal games are Aug. 7.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.