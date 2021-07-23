Olympians, Paralympians given additional P100K allowance by Duterte

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has provided additional allowances to Filipino athletes competing in both the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The request was made by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez and coursed through Senator Bong Go, who is chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports.

Acting on the appeal, the Office of the President agreed to provide additional allowance to all athletes – 19 in the Olympics and five so far in Paralympics – worth P100,000 each.

“Nagapapasalamat po tayo sa mahal na Pangulo, sa Office of the President, dahil inaprubahan nila ang ating apela na dagdagan ang allowances ng ating mga atleta na lalahok sa Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics,” said Go, who together with Ramirez, recommended the allowance increase to the Chief Executive.

Morale high for PH bets

“Ako ini-expect ko na makakuha tayo ng ginto. We wish then good luck at ako naman ay tiwalang kakayanin nating manalo at makakuha ng ating inaasam na gold medal para sa ating bayan. Dito lang po kami nagbibigay ng full support sa ating mga atleta,” added the senator.

Continue reading below ↓

Earlier, initial allowances and provisions have already been given to the athletes and coaches including $1,000 per person, delegation supply of competition equipment and uniforms, plane tickets, billeting, and delegation uniforms through the efforts of the PSC.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ramirez, who just arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, was elated over the development, saying, "Our athletes deserve this additional show of support."

“Thank you, President Duterte sa lagi niyong suporta sa ating mga atleta,” said the PSC chair.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The announcement came right on the day the Olympics formally kicked off Friday in the Japanese capital.

Under Ramirez, the PSC has spent over P2 billion for foreign exposures, allowances, equipment, venues and supplies of the national team from 2016.

“We can see the sincere care of the President for our athletes, grassroots to elite ito,” said the PSC chief.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.