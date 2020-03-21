Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Mar 21
    Olympics

    Asia Championships in Manila, other continental badminton events called off

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The last chances for badminton players to qualify for the Olympics were suspended on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Five tournaments scheduled in April were called off, including the European Championships in Kyiv, Ukraine; the Asia Championships in Manila, Philippines; and the Pan Am Individual Championships in Lima, Peru. The Asians and Pan Ams had already been relocated once.

    All three continental championships were to finish on April 26, the last day of the year-long Olympic qualifying period.

    The Badminton World Federation has yet to say how its mothballed circuit will impact on qualification for the Tokyo Games.

    The other events suspended were the Croatian International and Peru International, both from April 16-19.

    Also, the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark, were postponed from May 16-24 to Aug. 15-23. Denmark is staging the biennial finals for the first time; they were last in Europe in 1982.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The last ranking tournament completed was last Sunday, the All England Open in Birmingham, England.

    Every tournament in the remaining six weeks to the Olympic cut-off date is postponed, suspended or canceled.

    Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
    All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
    The email address you entered is invalid.
    Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again