    World No. 1 shooter tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Olympics

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    LONDON — Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill of Britain will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she announced on Wednesday.

    The No. 1 in women's skeet said she tested positive on Tuesday night shortly before her scheduled departure for Tokyo, and that she was in self-isolation with no symptoms.

    Olympic heartbreak

    "Broken is about the only way to describe the pain I'm feeling right now," the 23-year-old Hill wrote on her Instagram account.

    British tennis players Johanna Konta and Dan Evans previously withdrew after testing positive.

