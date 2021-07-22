LONDON — Top-ranked shooter Amber Hill of Britain will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she announced on Wednesday.
The No. 1 in women's skeet said she tested positive on Tuesday night shortly before her scheduled departure for Tokyo, and that she was in self-isolation with no symptoms.
Olympic heartbreak
"Broken is about the only way to describe the pain I'm feeling right now," the 23-year-old Hill wrote on her Instagram account.
British tennis players Johanna Konta and Dan Evans previously withdrew after testing positive.
