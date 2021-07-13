Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Nigeria adds Argentina to victims in pre-Olympic exhibition

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    LAS VEGAS — Nigeria followed up its win over the United States with another impressive statement.

    Jahlil Okafor scored 15 points, Precious Achiuwa added 12 and Nigeria improved to 2-0 in the pre-Olympic exhibition season by beating Argentina, 94-71, on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Josh Okogie and Chimezie Metu each added 10 points for Nigeria, which topped the US, 90-87, on Saturday night. The Nigerians won that game without Okafor, who had just joined the team and wasn't immediately pressed into action by coach Mike Brown.

      Luis Scola

      Olympic preparations

      Okafor was more than ready on Monday, going 7 for 8 from the floor and grabbing seven rebounds in 14 1/2 minutes of action.

      Leandro Bolmoro led Argentina with 10 points, and Luis Scola added nine.

      Both teams return to action Tuesday, with Nigeria facing Australia and Argentina playing the US.

