Nesthy Petecio to carry Philippine flag in Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony

NESTHY Petecio will carry the Philippine flag during the closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, according to chef de mission Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta.

Petecio gets the responsibility after a silver medal finish in the women’s featherweight category in boxing.

“Ang flag bearer natin si Nesthy,” said Araneta in an interview on the Power And Play program. “And of course, ‘yung mga officials, ‘yung mga boxing officials at kung sino pa ang atleta doon. Siguro sila Irish, sila Carlo, sila Eumir mag-attend doon.”

“’Yung mga officials, bibigyan din natin ng pagkakataon na mag-march kasi nung opening, limited lang. We are now given 10 additional passes for the officials.”

Eumir Marcial and Kiyomi Watanabe were Philippines' flag bearers during the opening ceremony.

The Philippines’ successful campaign highlighted by the country’s first-ever gold medal in 97 years is set to come to a close on Sunday.

Hidilyn Diaz captured the first Olympic gold for the Philippines, winning the women’s 55 kg category on July 26.

