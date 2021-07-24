Nesthy Petecio cuts tall Congo foe down to size in Olympic debut

TOKYO - Nesthy Petecio lived up to expectations in her Tokyo Olympics debut, handily beating Marcelat Matshiu Sakobi of Congo via unanimous decision on Saturday at the Kokugikan Arena.

Petecio, ranked No. 7 in the world and regarded as one of the country's brighest prospects for a medal, landed the cleaner, clearer punches in all three rounds to easily get the nod of all five judges.

The 5-0 victory set her up for a round-of-16 match against top seed Lin Yu-ting of Chinese-Taipei.

