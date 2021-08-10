Nesthy Petecio aims for Paris gold: 'Walang hinto hangga’t walang ginto'

NESTHY Petecio is aiming for the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, saying she will stop at nothing to achieve the goal.

The Filipina boxer is determined to improve on her finish in Tokyo where she bagged a silver medal following a loss to Sena Irie of Japan in the women’s featherweight class.

“Isa lang po ‘yung sasabihin ko po. Walang hinto hangga’t walang ginto,” said Petecio on Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum via video conference.

Petecio’s strong words were heard by Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, who was also a guest in the online forum on Tuesday alongside fellow medalists Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial.

The 29-year-old Petecio said she is using Diaz as motivation after the weightlifter topped her event, ending the country's 97-year wait for an Olympic gold.

“Hahabulin kita, Champ,” Petecio told Diaz.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Hidilyn Diaz responds

“Sige lang. We have to motivate each other,” said Diaz, who won the gold medal in her fourth Olympic stint.

Petecio is also aiming for gold in the Southeast Asian Games and the Asian Games next year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.