National athletes start entering Laguna bubble for Olympic training

NATIONAL athletes have begun entering the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for its bubble training in preparation for qualifying tournaments in the Tokyo Olympics.

The first batch of athletes went inside the bubble on Friday, with more coming in the next few days after getting the nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force to train for about three months.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio, Mario Fernandez, and Carlo Paalam were among the first batch of athletes who arrived on Friday, while karateka Jamie Lim and taekwondo jins Samuel Morrison and Kirstie Elaine Alora entered on Saturday.

PHOTO: PSC (Philippine Sports Commissioner) on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The IATF approved the bubble training as the Philippines look to have more athletes qualify in the Tokyo Olympics set from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Even though the athletes and their coaches will be training at the Inspire Sports Academy, health and safety protocols will still be implemented inside the bubble as per the guidelines of the Philippine Sports Commission.