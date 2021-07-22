HOME bet Naomi Osaka faces No. 52 Zheng Saisai, Novak Djokovic takes on 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien in Olympic tennis opener

HOME hope Naomi Osaka will face 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China and Novak Djokovic will play 139th-ranked Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the opening round of the Olympic tennis tournament in Tokyo.

Draws were held two days before play opens at Ariake Tennis Park.



Japan looks to get a big lift from World No. 2 Naomi Osaka in Olympic tennis

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Osaka is returning to competition after she withdrew from the French Open following the first round to take a mental health break.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Djokovic is attempting to become the first man to complete a Golden Slam by winning all four major tennis tournaments and an Olympic singles gold medal in the same year.

Defending Olympic champion Andy Murray received a tough opening round draw against 15th-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.