MVPSF to give P10 million to Tokyo Olympic gold winner

HOW fortunate the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal winner will be.

The MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF) has dangled a P10 million reward for the Filipino athlete who would win the Philippines’ breakthrough gold in the coming Tokyo Olympics.

Reward for Filipino Olympic gold medalist

The incentive is apart from the P10 million incentive given by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) under RA 10699.

“This is the tournament of all tournaments. We want to showcase what Filipino talent can do. We want to show the world that we can win medals in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics,” said MVPSF chairman Al S. Panlilio.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.