PATTY Mills, Joe Ingles, and Matthew Dellavedova lead the Boomers in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Basketball Australia released its 12-man roster in Saturday.

The veterans, alongside three-time Olympian Aron Baynes and returnee Chris Goulding, lead the dynamic Boomers crew which will feature seven players who will play in their first Olympic Games.

Making their Olympic debut for Australia are Dante Exum, Josh Green, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Duop Reath, Nathan Sobey and Matisse Thybulle.

Eight players were part of the Boomers team which finished at fourth place in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China.

"I’m really excited. We’ve got some nice youth coming into the team, and a good balance," said coach Brian Goorjian, who will mentor the Boomers for the third time in the Olympics after his runs in 2004 and 2008.

"It's very clear what the goal is. It’s not driven from me, I’ve walked into it and it’s hit me in the face. That leadership group want a gold medal and if they don’t get it they’ll be disappointed. My job is to come in here and do everything I can to help them complete the vision."

Potential lottery pick Josh Giddey, alongside Xavier Cooks and Brock Motum will serve as reserves.

OLYMPIC SCHEDULE

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, who was earlier part of the pool, declined taking part in the team.

Australia is slotted in Group B where it will play Nigeria and the winners of the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in Belgrade and Split for the July 24 to August 8 tilt.

