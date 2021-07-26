Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Jul 26
    Olympics

    Margielyn Didal ends up 7th in women’s street skateboarding

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    MARGIELYN Didal finished seventh in the final of the women’s street skateboarding event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday at the Ariake Park.

    The 22-year-old scored 7.52 in the final in skateboarding’s debut in the Olympic Games.

    She was seventh among eight who advanced from the 20 competitors in the preliminaries earlier Monday.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Margielyn DidalMargielyn Didal

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again