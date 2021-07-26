Margielyn Didal ends up 7th in women’s street skateboarding

MARGIELYN Didal finished seventh in the final of the women’s street skateboarding event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Monday at the Ariake Park.

The 22-year-old scored 7.52 in the final in skateboarding’s debut in the Olympic Games.

She was seventh among eight who advanced from the 20 competitors in the preliminaries earlier Monday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Margielyn Didal

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.