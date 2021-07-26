MARGIELYN Didal clinched a spot in the final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s street skateboarding after finishing seventh in the qualifiers at the Ariake Park.

The top eight from the starting field of 20 advance to the final.

The Cebuana skateboarder tallied 12.02 – the total of her four best scores from the two runs and five tricks in Heat 2. Didal’s strong performance put her in the early lead, placing third with two more heats to go.

It proved to be enough as some of the favorites in the skateboarding event also struggled.

World No. 1 Pamela Rosa of Brazil, who was with the 22-year-old Didal in Heat 2, could only come up with a 10.06 to finish in 10th place.

Another Brazilian in Leticia Bufoni, ranked fourth in the world, placed ninth with a score of 10.91 to miss the cut.

The top three finishers in the qualification stage, and perhaps the contenders for medals, are all teenagers.

Funa Nakayama, 16, topped the qualifiers with a score of 15.77 followed by fellow Japanese and 13-year-old Nomiji Nishiya with 15.40. World No. 2 Rayssa Leal of Brazil, also 13, placed third with 14.31.

Also making it were Roos Zwetsloot of Netherlands (13.48), Aori Nishimura of Japan (12.82), and Zeng Wenhui of China (12.31). Alexis Sablone of United States (11.77) took the last seat in the final.

