Eumir Marcial steps up Olympic buildup after getting vaccine

EUMIR Felix Marcial finally received his second dosage of vaccine against COVID-19 which he thinks wouldboost his campaign in the coming Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old boxer completed his inoculation on Sunday in Las Vegas together with Joven Jimenez, trainer of Jerwin Ancajas, former world title contender Jonas Sultan, and Brendan Gibbons, son of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

Marcial completed his vaccination four months before the Tokyo Olympiad.

“Mahirap na rin kasi na pag malapit na ang laban, (baka) mahina na ang immune system,” said the Olympic-bound pug who is back in Los Angeles for his regular training.

“Mabuti na yun na-vaccine na. At least alam ko protected na ako.”

So far, only Marcial out of the six Olympic-bound Filipino athletes has admitted being vaccinated. The others are gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and Marcial’s fellow boxers Irish Magno, Carlo Paalam, and Nesthy Petecio.

But despite being inoculated, preparation remain a priority of Marcial as he bids to give the country a first ever Olympic gold medal.

“Siyempre, hindi pa rin dapat magkampante,” the middleweight boxer said.