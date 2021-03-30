Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 30
    Olympics

    Eumir Marcial steps up Olympic buildup after getting vaccine

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago

    EUMIR Felix Marcial finally received his second dosage of vaccine against COVID-19 which he thinks wouldboost his campaign in the coming Tokyo Olympics.

    The 25-year-old boxer completed his inoculation on Sunday in Las Vegas together with Joven Jimenez, trainer of Jerwin Ancajas, former world title contender Jonas Sultan, and Brendan Gibbons, son of MP (Manny Pacquiao) Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

    Marcial completed his vaccination four months before the Tokyo Olympiad.

    “Mahirap na rin kasi na pag malapit na ang laban, (baka) mahina na ang immune system,” said the Olympic-bound pug who is back in Los Angeles for his regular training.

    “Mabuti na yun na-vaccine na. At least alam ko protected na ako.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      So far, only Marcial out of the six Olympic-bound Filipino athletes has admitted being vaccinated. The others are gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and Marcial’s fellow boxers Irish Magno, Carlo Paalam, and Nesthy Petecio.

      But despite being inoculated, preparation remain a priority of Marcial as he bids to give the country a first ever Olympic gold medal.

      Continue reading below ↓

      “Siyempre, hindi pa rin dapat magkampante,” the middleweight boxer said.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again