EUMIR Marcial hopes to go to the US and personally watch live Manny Pacquiao’s world welterweight title fight against Errol Spence two weeks from now.

The 25-year-old Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner said he’ll definitely spend some time with his family in the Philippines following the grueling preparation he went through for the quadrennial conclave, and then see if it is possible for him to travel to Las Vegas in time for the Aug. 21 bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

Marcial is set to depart from the Japanese capital on Monday with the entire national boxing team and the rest of the Philippine delegation a day after the conclusion of the most challenging Olympic campaign ever in history.

“Siguro pag may time pa talaga at pagkakataon, bago yung laban niya (Pacquiao) tsaka ako pupunta doon (US),” said Marcial in a virtual presscon on Sunday from Tokyo arranged by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

“Uuwi muna ako ng Pilipinas. Siyempre gusto ko din makita muna yung pamilya ko, and yung fiancée ko,” added the 5-foot-7 middleweight boxer from Zamboanga City, who was joined in the presentation by Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam, coaches Don Abnett, Ronald Chavez, and Elmer Pamisa, along with POC President Abraham Tolentino, and POC Secretary General Ed Gastanes.

The Filipino pro of course, fights under the MP Promotions stable of the 42-year-old Pacquiao, who immensely provided support to Marcial while he trained and prepared for his first ever Olympic stint.

Giving him a needed support as the Pacman takes on one of the most significant fights of his boxing career is a way for Marcial to give back to his ever generous benefactor.

Manny Pacquiao

“Isang karangalan din yung makita natin yung laban ni Senator Manny. Kumbaga magbibigay din ng inspirasyon sa amin yan as a boxer,” he said.

“Baka huling laban niya na ito, so isang karangalan din yun na mapanood siya.”

But time may not be on the side of Marcial as he and the rest of the Filipino contingent are expected to spend a few days in quarantine straight from their arrival from Tokyo as part of health protocols for all incoming travelers.

