Malacañang congratulates Hidilyn Diaz after Olympic conquest

MALACAÑANG congratulated Hidilyn Diaz for winning the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The feat by Diaz, a native of Zamboanga City, ended the country’s 97-year wait for an Olympic gold as she lifted a total of 224 kilogram on her way to establishing a new Games record on Monday.

Hidilyn Diaz gets congratulatory messages

“The Palace congratulates Hidilyn Diaz for bringing pride and glory to the Philippines for winning the country's first-ever Olympic Gold medal (weightlifting women's 55kg),” said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on his Facebook page.

The Olympic gold medal came just hours after President Duterte delivered his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) under his term.

“Congratulations, Hidilyn. The entire Filipino nation is proud of you,” he added.

Senate Committee on Sports Chairman Bong Go likewise sent congratulatory message to the 30-year-old Diaz, who won the silver medal in the Rio De Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

"Nakikiisa ako sa buong sambayanang Pilipino sa pag-saludo sa iyong husay at galing. Ang iyong pagsisikap, disiplina, at tagumpay, ay nagbibigay inspirasyon sa ating lahat, lalo na sa mga kabataang nagnanais na maging atleta rin tulad mo," said the senator.

"Mabuhay ka, Hidilyn Diaz, at lahat ng mga atletang Pilipino."

