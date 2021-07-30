Luke Gebbie wins heat, but misses 50m freestyle semis spot

LUKE Gebbie won Heat 5 of the men's 50m freestyle but his effort was not enough to progress in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics swimming competitions.

Luke Gebbie at Tokyo Olympics

Gebbie topped the fifth heat of 10 with a time of 22.84 seconds but was only 41st among 73 swimmers.

The top 16 times in all heats move to the semifinals.

Caleb Dressel of the United States topped the heats with the time of 21.32 seconds, just .02 off the Olympic Record set by Cesar Cielo of Brazil in 2008.

The 25-year old Gebbie also saw action in the 100-meter freestyle finishing in 36th out of 71 swimmers with a time of 49.64 seconds, a new Philippine record.

Gebbie was also the best Southeast Asian in the event, beating Joseph Schooling of Singapore who only clocked 49.84 seconds

