Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jul 27
    Olympics

    Luke Gebbie resets own PH record in men’s 100-meter freestyle

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LUKE Gebbie shattered his own Philippine record when he finished 36th out of 71 swimmers in the men’s 100-meter freestyle of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

    Luke Gebbie sets national record

    Gebbie placed fifth in Heat 5 of 9, clocking 49.64 seconds, enough to set a new national record in the event.

    The previous record was 49.94 seconds set by Gebbie during the 2019 Fina World Championships.

    Swimming at Tokyo Olympics

    Continue reading below ↓

    A consolation for Gebbie is that he was the best Southeast Asian in the event, besting the time of Singapore star Joseph Schooling, who placed sixth in the heat, 39th overall in the event, with a time of 49.84 seconds.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Schooling was the silver medalist in the same event in the 2019 SEA Games with a time of 49.64 seconds.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again