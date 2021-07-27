Luke Gebbie resets own PH record in men’s 100-meter freestyle

LUKE Gebbie shattered his own Philippine record when he finished 36th out of 71 swimmers in the men’s 100-meter freestyle of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Luke Gebbie sets national record

Gebbie placed fifth in Heat 5 of 9, clocking 49.64 seconds, enough to set a new national record in the event.

The previous record was 49.94 seconds set by Gebbie during the 2019 Fina World Championships.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

A consolation for Gebbie is that he was the best Southeast Asian in the event, besting the time of Singapore star Joseph Schooling, who placed sixth in the heat, 39th overall in the event, with a time of 49.84 seconds.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Schooling was the silver medalist in the same event in the 2019 SEA Games with a time of 49.64 seconds.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.