Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jul 19
    Olympics

    Los Angeles kicks off countdown for 2028 Summer Olympics

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: LA 2028 Twitter

    LOS ANGELES — The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics kicked off a six-year countdown on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) with the announcement of the dates for the Games' return to the city.

    The opening ceremony will be July 14. Competition will run through July 30. The Paralympic Games will be Aug. 15-27.

    See POC to set up trust fund for Filipino medalists in Olympics, other major meets

    "This milestone makes the games real for every athlete actively training for their LA28 dream and the fans who follow the journey," said LA chief athlete officer Janet Evans, a five-time Olympic medalist swimmer.

    Los Angeles previously hosted the Olympics in 1984 and 1932.

    International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was on hand for the announcement. He visited future venues and met with LA28 leadership.

    "I have been really impressed by the progress and creativity of the LA28 team," Bach said. "They are using the power of the Olympic Games to inspire young people to get involved in sport."

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Games will use existing stadiums and venues across the region. The organizing committee said 15,000 athletes are expected to compete in both the Olympic and Paralympic games.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: LA 2028 Twitter

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again