Kristina Knott gears up for Olympic action in Isahaya City

KRISTINA Knott has entered the final phase of her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics in Isahaya City in Nagasaki, Japan.

The 25-year-old Knott is eyeing a strong outing in her first Olympics as she competes in the 200-meter run.

The sprinter from Orlando, Florida native will also look to surpass the Philippine record of 23.01 seconds she set in the heats of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The women's 200-m is set on Aug. 2.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kristina Knott back in top form

Knott will compete in the Olympics after recovering from COVID-19 which she contracted while she was preparing for an athletic meet in Sweden.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) communications director Edward Kho said in a Facebook post lauded the hosts of the training camp that is being held in TransCosmos Stadium in Isahaya.

Kho said proper health and safety protocols were being observed at the start of Knott’s training through the help of the training camp organizers.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.