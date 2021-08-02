KRISTINA Knott bowed out early from the women’s 200-meter run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 25-year-old Knott clocked 23.80 seconds, and placed last among five competitors in Heat 7.

Twenty four runners advance to the semifinals — the top three in each of the seven heats plus the next three best times.

Knott finished 37th out of 41 runners in the women’s 200m.

Kristina Knott

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Fil-Am sprinter's time was also off her Philippine record of 23.01 seconds she registered during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Jenna Prandini of the US, the world No. 13, topped the heat with a time of 22.56 seconds, with Gina Bass of Gambia placing second with a clocking of 22.74 seconds. Riley Day of Australia finished third to also qualify with a time of 22.94 seconds.

The best time in all the heats was posted by Christine Mboma of Namibia at 22.11 seconds to nip Gabrielle Thomas of the United States, who clocked 22.20 seconds.

