Kiyomi Watanabe gets Olympic judo spot via continental quota

KIYOMI Watanabe is set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, earning a place via continental quota, the International Judo Federation confirmed on Wednesday.

Watanabe got the nod and will see action in the women’s -63 kilogram category.

The Filipino-Japanese judoka born in Cebu will make her debut in the Olympics after winning four gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

