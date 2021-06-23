Kiyomi Watanabe gets Olympic judo spot via continental quota

KIYOMI Watanabe is set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, earning a place via continental quota, the International Judo Federation confirmed on Wednesday.
Watanabe got the nod and will see action in the women’s -63 kilogram category.
The Filipino-Japanese judoka born in Cebu will make her debut in the Olympics after winning four gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games.
