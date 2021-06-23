Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 23
    Olympics

    Kiyomi Watanabe gets Olympic judo spot via continental quota

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    KIYOMI Watanabe is set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, earning a place via continental quota, the International Judo Federation confirmed on Wednesday.

    Watanabe got the nod and will see action in the women’s -63 kilogram category.

    The Filipino-Japanese judoka born in Cebu will make her debut in the Olympics after winning four gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again