Kirstie Elaine Alora, Pauline Lopez vie for Olympic taekwondo berths

FOUR Filipino jins via for spots in the Tokyo Olympics in the Asian Taekwondo Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Amman, Jordan from May 21 to 23.

Kirstie Elaine Alora goes for a second appearance in the Olympic while 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Pauline Lopez, Kurt Barbosa, and Arven Alcantara also gun for a place in Tokyo.

The finalists in each category secure a seat in the Tokyo Olympics, with Alora entered in the women’s +73 kilogram division, Lopez in the women’s 57 kilogram class, Barbosa in the men’s 54 kilogram, and Alcantara in the 68 kilogram.

The Philippine delegation arrived in Amman on Wednesday after holding a bubble training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Alora, 31, actually claimed the Olympic berth in Rio De Janeiro through the Asian qualification tournament, ending up with a silver medal against Sorn Seavmey of Cambodia in the event hosted by the Philippines.

