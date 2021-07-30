Juvic Pagunsan struggles with 73 in second round of Olympic golf

JUVIC Pagunsan struggled in the second round, going 2-over par for the day on Friday in the second round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men’s golf at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Juvic Pagunsan in Tokyo Olympics

The 43-year-old Pagunsan had a 73 in the second round for a two-round total of 139 after four bogeys and two birdies, failing to sustain his fiery start to his Olympic golf campaign.

It was also the day where some of the big names made their move and climbed into contention for medals.

Mito Pereira of Chile, after ending up at 20th on Thursday, is going to the clubhouse at second place after a 65 for an 8-under par 134 after the second round.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy of Ireland also jumped to medal contention after a 65 and 66 respectively with a 7-under par 135.

