Olympic boxing qualifiers moved to Jordan from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

JORDAN will be the new host of the Asia-Oceania Boxing Qualifying Tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Boxing Task Force announced the selection of the Arab country as host of the event set March 3 to 11.

The IOC sent a formal communique to the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) on Saturday regarding the matter.

PHOTO: UnSplash

Continue reading below ↓

The tournament was originally set Feb 3-14 in Wuhan, China, but had to be moved to another country following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese province

The Philippines had strongly appealed to the IOC to have the moved to other country as it likewise bid to host the event.

India and Thailand also expressed intention to stage the qualifier.