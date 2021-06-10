MARGIELYN Didal hopefully serves as the Philippine delegation's perfect 10 in the coming Tokyo Olympics.

The 22-year-old skateboarder officially booked a berth in the Olympiad after the world governing body for the sport formally named Didal among the 20 individuals who qualified for the women's street skateboarding.

Former Skateboarding and Roller Sports Associaton of the Philippines chief Monty Mendigoria confirmed Didal's qualification to the Tokyo Games early Thursday morning.

The Filipina skateboarder, who won the gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, and bagged double gold in the Manila Southeast Asian Games a year later, made it to the list of 20 individuals who will be vying in the women's skateboarding that makes its debut in the quadrennial meet this year.

World Skate officially named the individuals — 80 in all, 20 in each four categories — at the conclusion of the World Championships Olympic Qualification in Rome.

Didal is the 10th Filipino athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympiad after world gymnastics champion Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Irish Magno, and world champion Nesthy Petecio, 2016 Olympic weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa, and rower Chris Nievares.

