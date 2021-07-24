Is Tokyo Games the last Olympic stint for Hidilyn?

PER her timetable, Hidilyn Diaz considers the Tokyo Games as her final Olympic campaign.

Last Olympics for Hidilyn?

Unless the Filipina weightlifter will have a change of heart.

“Sa akin alam kong kaya ko pa. Pero ngayon ang target ko hanggang Asian Games,” she disclosed in the fourth and final episode of the documentary titled ‘Let’s Go HD!’ shown a day before the opening of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the Facebook page of Kick-Start Coffee Brewed Awakening.

Continue reading below ↓

“After ng Asian Games tingnan ko ulit, reflect then kung kaya, tuluy-tuloy. Kung hindi…baka yun na.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This will be the fourth Olympic stint for the 30-year-old native of Zamboanga, and is coming off a silver medal win in the last Rio De Janeiro Games in 2016.

She hopes to finally pin that elusive first ever Olympic gold for the country in a bid to exit in a blaze of glory.

Continue reading below ↓

“Ang haba-haba ng serbisyo ko sa weightlifting. Baka time na,” said Diaz.

Of course, the decision will be made after Tokyo, whether she brings home the gold or medal of any color, or worse, end up empty-handed.

“Pero hindi ko pa din alam. Ang masasabi ko lang nakikita ko potential ko, malakas ako. Sayang naman kung mag-stop ako. Habang andito yung momentum, tuluy-tuloy lang. Habang nandito pa.”

But should retirement beckons, Diaz hopes she’ll be remembered for the legacy she left in the field of weightlifting and Philippine sports in general.

“Maalala ng bansa yung mga pinag-daanan ko. Preparation, the team behind me,” said the Filipina weightlifter who trained for the Olympics in Malaysia for the past one year and a half.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Na may isang Hidilyn Diaz na Pilipina galing sa Zamboanga City, napatunayan niya na kahit galing sa hirap kaya mong manalo sa Olympics.”

Diaz is one of 19 Filipino bets comprising the Philippine delegation competing in Tokyo.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.