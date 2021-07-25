Irish Magno too good for Kenyan fighter in fiery Tokyo debut

TOKYO — Flyweight Irish Magno opened her Tokyo Olympic debut in style, dominating Kenyan Christine Ongare on Sunday morning at the Kokugigan Arena.

Sharp and relentless, the rangy Magno proved too good, too classy for the shorter Ongare, who chased the Filipina all over the ring only to be tagged by one clean punch after another.

The judges gave Magno a 5-0 victory which came as a timely tonic for a Philippine delegation still reeling from Carlos Yulo falling short of a place in the finals of his favorite floor exercise event in gymnastics.

PHOTO: Dodo Catacutan

The win also came as a fitting follow-up to featherweight Nesthy Petecio's similarly emphatic opening victory over Congo’s Marcelat Sakobi Matshu on Monday, keeping the four-man boxing team perfect so far in this conclave.

Magno, however, refused to get carried away, saying she prefers to take it one step at a time as she progresses deeper into the tough bracket.

"Focus lang tayo, sir," said the Iloilo-born fighter, who is also the most senior in the team at 29 years old. "Wag muna po tayong mag-aim high. Step by step muna tayo."

The Filipina next fights in the round-of-16 on July 29 (Thursday) against Thai Jutamas Jitpong, who brushed off a game challenge from Algeria's Roumaysa Boualam, 5-0, in the match after Magno's.

Magno beat Jitpong the last time they met at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, and a repeat here will likely set Magno up for a quarterfinal against Buse Naz Drabik of Turkey, the top seed who drew an opening bye.

Continue reading below ↓

Alliance of Boxing Associations of the Philippines (Abap) president Ricky Vargas was quick to temper the excitement after the strong start.

"We are happy and grateful for this good start. Nesthy and Irish showcased their good preparation, determination, and will to win," Vargas said. "But the road is long and we all need to hope and pray for continued success.

"The men start tomorrow with Carlo Paalam. We will be with him in prayer and spirit. And with Eumir Marcial as well when his turn comes."

