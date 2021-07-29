COLUMN: No luck of the Irish, just the agony of defeat

CHICAGO -- In a perfect world, the scenario plays out in a way where our Philippine team sweeps the boxing event and strikes gold in all of the four weight classes we have entered.

Unfortunately, the agony of defeat is an inherent part of the Olympic experience.

And like a gut punch, it stopped us on our tracks today and killed some of the joy that we felt from the spectacular first-round TKO that Eumir Marcial scored over a bleeding Younes Nemouchi from Algeria.

"Siyempre malungkot," Irish Magno told SPIN.ph after exiting the Games following her 5-0 judges' decision loss to Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand in the 51-kilogram division.

Magno, 30, was more experienced than the 23-year-old Jitpong who picked up boxing only four years ago. But the rangy 5-foot-5 Thai had a 3-inch height advantage that allowed her the space and distance to score from the outside while parrying the Filipina's advances.

"I was quite confident going into the fight because we trained together and I never lost to her. I could box at will and did everything according to my plan," Jitpong told Thailand Nation.

The familiarity of those two boxers training in Nakhon Ratchasima did not necessarily breed contempt. What it did was hatch a well-instructed strategy against a familiar foe.

Perched behind a pawing jab, Jitpong struck Magno with clean left hooks and darting right hands everytime Irish attempted to close the gap.

Magno, a sweet and gentle soul whom I have been acquainted to in recent months, could have been more aggressive and much quicker in stepping under the Thai's jabs.

But that's a lot easier for me to say when I'm not the one eating all that incoming fire.

"Ang Olympics po, hindi basta-basta, lahat po ng sumasali dito nagpe-prepare po talaga para makamit ang medalya," Magno added.

I couldn't relate. But I could feel her pain and have gone through this madness in the course of many cycles in my sporting life.

Just like that, our country's five-bout streak ends.

Hopefully, Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam can spare us from additional pain and deliver only the joys of victory as they move forward in their medal quests.

To borrow the words of ABAP Sec-Gen and COO Ed Picson, "Sumbag Pinoy!"

CHARLES TIU ADDS COACHING BOLTAGE TO MERALCO.

The fact that Charles Tiu has joined head coach Norman Black's staff at the Meralco Bolts isn't news to me.

I've said all along that Charles possesses both the imagination and brilliant coaching mind that belongs in the PBA. I'm more surprised it took this long before a team decided that adding Tiu's intellectual voltage is actually a good idea.

Charles is a fruit of the Rajko Toroman coaching tree. Quick on his feet and just as fast on the clipboard with ready plays and adjustments. Toroman, I am told, speaks highly of Tiu.

A source told me that Charles would likely get paid north of 50K a month for his efforts, small change for a guy who comes from a family that has more money than Kazakhstan.

But Charles is in it for the love of the game. And Meralco will be better for it.

FASTBREAK. I was so wrong to believe that the U.S. men's basketball team would be unbeatable in the Olympics. But their 54-point rout of Iran reinforces my faith in a gold medal finish.

Moving forward though, I don't think that the template of assembling individual talents with little practice time together will continue to be a winning formula.

So how badly do the Lakers want to ship Kyle Kuzma out of Los Angeles?

Bad enough for them to talk to multiple teams including the Pacers, Kings and the damn Cavaliers.

No word yet if there are any takers but it looks like Hollywood is no longer in Kuzma's future.

