Philippine boxing hot streak ends as Irish Magno loses to Thai rival

TOKYO - Flyweight Irish Magno's campaign in the Tokyo Olympics ended at the round-of-16 stage on Thursday after after getting outclassed by longtime Thailand rival Jutamas Jitpong at the Kokugikan Arena.

Magno, 30, beat Jitpong the last time they met at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games semifinals, but the tables were turned this time as the stylish Thai took command early and never gave the Filipina any chance to get into any form or rhythm.

The judges' 5-0 decision, which had the Thai winning all the rounds except one under the 10-point must system, ended the Olympic campaign of Magno just days after an impressive debut against Christine Ongare of Kenya.

"Siyempre malungkot," said Magno, who went through months away from her family training in Thailand during the boxing team's buildup for the Games.

"Pinaghandaan namin, pero pinaghandaan din po nila. Yung nga po ang sinasabi ko, ang Olympics po, hindi basta-basta, lahat po ng sumasali dito, nagpe-prepare po talaga para makakamit ng medalya."

PH boxing machine cools down

Magno's loss was the first in six fights here for the four-man boxing team, which earlier in the day celebrated an RSC-injury win by middleweight Eumir Marcial against Algeria's Younes Nemouchi that put him a win away from a guaranteed medal.

On Saturday, Carlo Paalam, who dominated Ireland's Brendan Irvine in his debut, guns for a place in the men's flyweight quarterfinals against fourth seed Mohamed Flissi of Algeria.

Featherweight Nesthy Petecio sees action on the same day aginst Irma Testa of Italy with a place in the finals at stake.

