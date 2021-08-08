Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Aug 8
    Olympics

    IOC now has more power to remove sports from Olympic program

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    THE IOC has given itself more power to remove sports from the Olympic program.

    The decision voted in by International Olympic Committee members comes during prolonged issues with the leadership of weightlifting and boxing.

    The IOC can now remove a sport if its governing body does not comply with a decision made by the Olympic body’s executive board or if it “acts in a manner likely to tarnish the reputation of the Olympic movement.”

    Weightlifting could lose its place at the 2024 Paris Olympics because of long-term doping problems and governance issues. The International Weightlifting Federation was led for two decades until last year by longtime IOC member Tamas Ajan.

    Boxing at the Tokyo Games was taken out of the International Boxing Association’s control in 2019 after doubts about the integrity of Olympic bouts and IOC concerns about its presidential elections.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again